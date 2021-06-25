Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2055
Red-bellied Woodpecker
Photowalk at Fullersburg Nature Park with
@jbird57
and
@pattyp
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2553
photos
270
followers
156
following
563% complete
View this month »
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
Latest from all albums
373
2052
374
375
2053
2054
2055
2056
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
23rd June 2021 7:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
,
jy-bird
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
July 3rd, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You had a very successful walk how nice to do this together with friends. Great capture of the wood pecker.
July 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close