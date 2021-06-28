Sign up
Photo 2062
Sunset Colors All Around
Waiting for fireworks to the south, seeing an amazing sunset to the west, and then seeing its reflection in these buildings made for a 360 degree spectacular sight.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
reflection
sunset
color
clouds
evening
