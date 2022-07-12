Sign up
Photo 2299
Marshall Point Lighthouse: Seaweed
Apparently famous from a scene in Forest Gump, people were running back and forth to this lighthouse and all I wanted to do was take a photo of the seaweed with the lighthouse as a backdrop -- and nobody in the background taking selfies!
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2799
photos
242
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
5th July 2022 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
seaweed
,
lighthouse
,
maine
