Marshall Point Lighthouse: Seaweed by jyokota
Photo 2299

Marshall Point Lighthouse: Seaweed

Apparently famous from a scene in Forest Gump, people were running back and forth to this lighthouse and all I wanted to do was take a photo of the seaweed with the lighthouse as a backdrop -- and nobody in the background taking selfies!
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
