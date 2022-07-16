Previous
Buck Moon at Rockland Breakwater by jyokota
Buck Moon at Rockland Breakwater

(The lower reflection is in the foreground of the breakwater wall on which the person is standing.)
16th July 2022

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Mysterious and most wonderful, FAV!
August 28th, 2022  
Rosie Kerr
Beautifully composed.
August 28th, 2022  
