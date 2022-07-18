Sign up
Photo 2316
Raising the Flag on the Boat
Waiting for a morning boat ride to Mohegan Island, I watched the captain raising the flag on his boat. Week 2 at Maine Media was a class on The Color of Light with Arthur Meyerson. We've been learning about 'gestures'
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2817
photos
243
followers
131
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
12th July 2022 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
boat
,
maine
,
maine-media
,
mohegan-island
