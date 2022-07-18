Previous
Raising the Flag on the Boat by jyokota
Photo 2316

Raising the Flag on the Boat

Waiting for a morning boat ride to Mohegan Island, I watched the captain raising the flag on his boat. Week 2 at Maine Media was a class on The Color of Light with Arthur Meyerson. We've been learning about 'gestures'
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

