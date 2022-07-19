Sign up
Photo 2317
What's the story?
Walking past this building, I looked up to see this scene that asked a lot of questions and seemed to imply a story.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
1
0
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2817
photos
243
followers
131
following
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
7
1
365
Canon EOS R5
12th July 2022 11:27am
Tags
laundry
,
maine
,
maine-media
,
mohegan-island
*lynn
ace
great story-telling shot ~ we just don't know story!
September 3rd, 2022
