Lines: Lobster Floats and Fence

On Monhegan Island, I spotted the line of floats that identify whose lobster traps are underwater -- but placed here decoratively along the house. I liked the way the line curved like the fence in the foreground.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
eDorre Andresen ace
Cool!
September 3rd, 2022  
