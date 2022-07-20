Sign up
Photo 2318
Lines: Lobster Floats and Fence
On Monhegan Island, I spotted the line of floats that identify whose lobster traps are underwater -- but placed here decoratively along the house. I liked the way the line curved like the fence in the foreground.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
1
2
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
12th July 2022 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fence
,
lines
,
curves
,
floats
,
maine
,
lobster-traps
,
maine-media
,
mohegan-island
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool!
September 3rd, 2022
