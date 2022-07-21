Sign up
Photo 2319
Belfast Boat
Sometimes it's overwhelming to see a huge area where boats are being made. I chose to focus on this small portion of one boat because of the twos that balanced the scene. I see seven sets of twos -- do you?
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Junko Y
@jyokota
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
2319
Views
1
365
Canon EOS R5
14th July 2022 7:55am
two
2
ship
boat
balance
