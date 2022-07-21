Previous
Belfast Boat by jyokota
Photo 2319

Belfast Boat

Sometimes it's overwhelming to see a huge area where boats are being made. I chose to focus on this small portion of one boat because of the twos that balanced the scene. I see seven sets of twos -- do you?
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Junko Y

@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me.
Photo Details

