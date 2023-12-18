Sign up
Previous
Photo 2452
Bus Riders
There were no flights from eastern Cuba to Havana because of fuel availability so I had to fly out of Cuba back to Miami and then back into Cuba so I could spend a few days in Havana. But it was so worthwhile.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
1
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
2952
photos
223
followers
120
following
671% complete
View this month »
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bus
,
transportation
,
cuba
,
havana
,
passengers
,
jy-cuba
Rick
ace
Wow, that's a lot of traveling. Hope it all works out. Great capture.
January 13th, 2024
