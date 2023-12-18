Previous
Bus Riders by jyokota
Bus Riders

There were no flights from eastern Cuba to Havana because of fuel availability so I had to fly out of Cuba back to Miami and then back into Cuba so I could spend a few days in Havana. But it was so worthwhile.
Wow, that's a lot of traveling. Hope it all works out. Great capture.
January 13th, 2024  
