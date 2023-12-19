Sign up
Photo 2453
Playing with the Malecón Waves
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
children
,
ocean
,
waves
,
playing
,
splash
,
cuba
,
seawall
,
havana
,
jy-cuba
,
malecón
Simply Amanda
This is a fun capture!!
January 14th, 2024
