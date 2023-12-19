Previous
Playing with the Malecón Waves by jyokota
Photo 2453

Playing with the Malecón Waves

19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Junko Y

ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Simply Amanda
This is a fun capture!!
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise