Jo'Burg Boys

Johannesburg, South Africa. Friends who are from there and now emigrated to Portugal told me to NOT go to downtown, and stay in Rosebank. My Namibia guide told me the same thing. But I got there, and Rosebank is a suburb and doesn't feel like I'm in Johannesburg at all. Fortunately, I was told about a street photographer and he walked me around the city for three days. He's out and about on the street so much that people greeted him up and down the streets. SO glad to have had that opportunity.