Photo 2503
Me and Andile Bhala
Insta-famous street photographer with 22K followers
@andilebhala
Check out some of his work:
I like how the reflection makes his eyes look like he has on some kind of space-sunglasses.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
Junko Y
ace
@jyokota
I've long had an appreciation of the visual world, but no formal study of it. I only know what appeals to me. I purchased my...
Tags
south-africa
,
street-photography
,
johannesburg
,
jy-southafrica
Annie D
ace
Looks like you had a wonderful experience on the streets with Andile
July 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Ooh his minimalist silhouette photos are amazing!! When you were with him, Did he learn tips from you??
July 6th, 2024
