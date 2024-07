A New Definition for Street Photography

In Johannesburg, I found many, many people hanging around on corners with DSLRs hanging around their necks, taking street portraits of people. I found out that they send them by wifi to the client's phones so they can have nice photos of themselves out on the streets of Jo'burg. I found the fashion sense of this street photographer to be eye-catching and while I would never have asked to take his photo, Andile did.