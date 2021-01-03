Sign up
29 / 365
Seeing Things
The "eyes" seem to be saying "who are you?" And then I saw its friend on the right. So it must be Rocket and baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy!
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
398
photos
75
followers
59
following
7% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd January 2021 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
imagination
Maggiemae
ace
Oh dear - you know more about the Galaxy than I do but i do feel there are spirits around here that you have to be respectful!
January 4th, 2021
