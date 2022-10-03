Sign up
If Monet were an influencer . . .
I think he'd like these gardens.
Long weekend with a public holiday today, so we had a picnic at a local garden reserve with four of our five kids. It's a treat to have them in one place together these days. Enjoyed the remnant sunshine, with rain predicted for the next week.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Tags
picnic
,
pond
,
monet
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely setting. Perfect for a picnic.
October 3rd, 2022
