If Monet were an influencer . . . by kartia
145 / 365

If Monet were an influencer . . .

I think he'd like these gardens.

Long weekend with a public holiday today, so we had a picnic at a local garden reserve with four of our five kids. It's a treat to have them in one place together these days. Enjoyed the remnant sunshine, with rain predicted for the next week.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely setting. Perfect for a picnic.
October 3rd, 2022  
