Recharging by kartia
Recharging

While I chased dragon flies, my childhood sweetheart chased fish. It recharged him and provided dinner!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Antonio-S
Great photos and great moments of life
November 21st, 2022  
