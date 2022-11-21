Sign up
158 / 365
Recharging
While I chased dragon flies, my childhood sweetheart chased fish. It recharged him and provided dinner!
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
1
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
183
photos
107
followers
145
following
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
11
1
1
365
ILCE-9
20th November 2022 12:50pm
Antonio-S
Great photos and great moments of life
November 21st, 2022
