Previous
Next
Tenpin Bowling by kjarn
54 / 365

Tenpin Bowling

Something I haven't done for a while
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
What fun!
February 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and setting, I sure miss that!
February 23rd, 2023  
Kartia ace
This captures the vibrant atmosphere so well - last time I went it was like walking into a night club!
February 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Such fun
February 23rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
@kartia Thats what it was like when I went too, loud music and flashing lights. Thank you for the fav
February 23rd, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great capture of a very fun place..
February 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise