54 / 365
Tenpin Bowling
Something I haven't done for a while
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
6
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4587
photos
109
followers
106
following
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2023 2:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bowling
,
tenpin bowling
Boxplayer
ace
What fun!
February 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and setting, I sure miss that!
February 23rd, 2023
Kartia
ace
This captures the vibrant atmosphere so well - last time I went it was like walking into a night club!
February 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Such fun
February 23rd, 2023
Kathy A
ace
@kartia
Thats what it was like when I went too, loud music and flashing lights. Thank you for the fav
February 23rd, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great capture of a very fun place..
February 23rd, 2023
