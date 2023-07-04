Previous
Rainbow Lorikeet by kjarn
Rainbow Lorikeet

This fellow came to visit while we were having lunch
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
