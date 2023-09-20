Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
263 / 365
In my Garden
Not a lot of the Gardenia blooms are surviving in the heatwave we are having.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4791
photos
115
followers
114
following
72% complete
View this month »
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th September 2023 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
gardenia
,
sept23words
Dawn
ace
Lovely Kathy and oh the perfume
September 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
They do suffer in severe heat don't they. We had two gardenias in our garden a few years ago and they died off in 40-degree heat
September 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close