In my Garden by kjarn
In my Garden

Not a lot of the Gardenia blooms are surviving in the heatwave we are having.
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Dawn ace
Lovely Kathy and oh the perfume
September 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
They do suffer in severe heat don't they. We had two gardenias in our garden a few years ago and they died off in 40-degree heat
September 20th, 2023  
