349 / 365
Puzzle
I'm enjoying doing this advent puzzle
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4877
photos
115
followers
111
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2023
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
9th December 2023 7:32pm
christmas
,
puzzle
,
advent puzzle
Kartia
ace
That looks like a good one!
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love it must get one next year
December 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are so cool, lovely puzzle and shot.
December 15th, 2023
