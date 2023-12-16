Previous
Christmas Spirit by kjarn
350 / 365

Christmas Spirit

Smile says I, and yes he has drawn on his face with permanent texta
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh dear, he will just love it when you show him this photo at his 21st.
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is so adorable!
December 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Permanent huh? It'll wear off eventually. =)
December 16th, 2023  
KWind ace
So fun!!
December 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise