Photo 1245
Fire Pink
I’ve spotted this wildflower before in North Georgia but this one I found on a trail in Little River Canyon in North Alabama.
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th May 2022 1:30pm
Tags
alabama
,
wildflower
,
“fire
,
pink”
