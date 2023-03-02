Previous
Redbud by kvphoto
Redbud

"Slow buds the pink dawn like a rose From out night's gray and cloudy sheath; Softly and still it grows and grows, Petal by petal, leaf by leaf."

--Sarah Chauncey Woolsey
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Heather ace
Beautiful pink blossoms against the blue sky, and lovely dof! Fav
March 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oh, this looks a lot like Spring!
March 8th, 2023  
