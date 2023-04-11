Sign up
Photo 1552
Hood Ornament
I’m attending a camper rally in the Smokies this week and next week I will be attending a Smokies Waterfall & wildflowers photo workshop. This cute little fellow was adorning the hood of a truck in the campground.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2022 begins my 4th year on 365. In the past my goal was to shoot new photos every day and post one that...
Photo Details
Tags
flamingo
Dawn
ace
So cute enjoy your camping rally and the photographic workshop
April 12th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Do enjoy! Wonderful time of year for it. Cute shot
April 12th, 2023
