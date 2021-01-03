Previous
Shadow Tree by kvphoto
84 / 365

Shadow Tree

"Capture a shadow, dance with the wind, stand in a rainbow, begin at the end."

--Mary Anne Radmacher--I am heading out on another camping adventure today... you may not see comments from me until I return home. Have a terrific week!
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
Kate ace
Outstanding shadows and reflections. Love how the water movement zigzags the edges.
January 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
I love this black and white! Great reflections.
January 4th, 2021  
