Uncle Remus Museum
On our travels we stopped to visit the grounds of the Uncle Remus Museum in Eatonton, Georgia. The museum is housed in a vey old looking cabin.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Tags
wood
,
cabin
,
sony a7 iii
,
uncle remus museum
,
eatonton georgia
,
chinked
moni kozi
nice textures and nice angle
January 5th, 2021
