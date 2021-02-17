NASA Days

Another walk down memory lane for me... The photos you see are of me taking shots of tiny gizmos called accelerometers which were taped to the solid rocket boosters of the Space Shuttle Enterprise. The shuttle was hanging vertically in the test stand and the accelerometers recorded data during vibration testing... this was to make sure that the shuttle could withstand re-entry vibration. The Enteprise was named after the Star Trek ship and never flew in space. It was transported on the top of a modified Boeing 747. The photos in my hand were taken by Dennis Keim and the flash on my camera was slaved and when Dennis' pressed his camera's shutter release my flash fired. These shots were taken as publicity photos for my hometown newspaper who ran an article about my job @ NASA.