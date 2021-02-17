Previous
Next
NASA Days by kvphoto
129 / 365

NASA Days

Another walk down memory lane for me... The photos you see are of me taking shots of tiny gizmos called accelerometers which were taped to the solid rocket boosters of the Space Shuttle Enterprise. The shuttle was hanging vertically in the test stand and the accelerometers recorded data during vibration testing... this was to make sure that the shuttle could withstand re-entry vibration. The Enteprise was named after the Star Trek ship and never flew in space. It was transported on the top of a modified Boeing 747. The photos in my hand were taken by Dennis Keim and the flash on my camera was slaved and when Dennis' pressed his camera's shutter release my flash fired. These shots were taken as publicity photos for my hometown newspaper who ran an article about my job @ NASA.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

KV

ace
@kvphoto
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennie B. ace
This must have been so exciting for you to be part of NASA!
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise