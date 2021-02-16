Sign up
Previous
Next
128 / 365
Music Shaped My Life
“Music is the universal language of mankind.” –
--Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
3
1
Tags
portrait
,
record
,
selfie
,
45 rpm
,
theme-black-white
,
sony a7iii
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Perfect portrait! Very clever and creative.
February 16th, 2021
moni kozi
Clever shot!
February 16th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture and title
February 16th, 2021
