Leaf Blowing
"The leaf of every tree brings a message from the unseen world. Look, every falling leaf is a blessing."
--Rumi--caveat to this quote... I'm not sure our yard man thinks this about leaves but sure am thankful that he is the one doing the work.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
leaves
black & white
leaf blower
yard man
Mags
ace
This is super!
November 24th, 2021
Bill
ace
Nice perspective. I have been cleaning them out of my gutters today.
November 24th, 2021
