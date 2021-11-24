Previous
Leaf Blowing by kvphoto
Leaf Blowing

"The leaf of every tree brings a message from the unseen world. Look, every falling leaf is a blessing."

--Rumi--caveat to this quote... I'm not sure our yard man thinks this about leaves but sure am thankful that he is the one doing the work.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Mags ace
This is super!
November 24th, 2021  
Bill ace
Nice perspective. I have been cleaning them out of my gutters today.
November 24th, 2021  
