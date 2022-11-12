Sign up
282 / 365
Rainy Day on the Lake
We managed to get a short hike in today and by the time we got back in the Jeep to head home it was raining again.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
1
0
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
georgia
,
boat
,
lake
,
stormy
,
red top mountain state park
Vesna
Beautiful sky.
November 12th, 2022
