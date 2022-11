Lunar Eclipse

***Same image as the color one in my main folder in black & white.



We got up at 4:30 am this morning to watch the lunar eclipse. Conditions were less than perfect... cloudy, foggy... but we managed to watch until the eclipse was total and then the whole thing disappeared into the night sky as if it were gone. I know this is a soft, noisy image but perhaps it will give you a "feel" for what it looked like.