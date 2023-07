On Your Mark, Get Set, GO

It was that time again in Frederick, Md. for the High Wheel Races.



funny story... I took 100's of pictures and while taking some panning pics the photographer next to me said hi and asked if I was getting good pictures. I replied time will tell when I look at them on the computer. He said you know if your camera has sports mode you can put it on that. I smiled and explained I was panning with a shutter speed of 15 seconds so that wasn't going to work but thanks. LOL