Bonetober Year 10

Are We There Yet …. OMG I should have ridden in the truck. Semi’s breaking down in the middle of the highway, accidents in the fast lanes and one guy driving like a madman almost causing accidents in his wake. It ain’t safe on the Maryland and Virginia Beltway. Leslie was so glad Emily was driving and we all had moments when we thought we’d never make it to Celeste in Yorktown, Va. Now to find me some of those Virginia Lovers.