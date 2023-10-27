Sign up
157 / 365
Bonetober Year 10
The trees say October but the weather feels like July.
Bones is happy to get a little pool time in before the temps get over their hot flash.
Happy Flamingo Friday
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
1
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4771
photos
173
followers
82
following
43% complete
Tags
skeleton
,
pool
,
halloween
,
bones
,
flamingofriday
,
bones2023
katy
ace
LOL I wish I lived in your neighborhood! IT must be a hoot to watch the neighbors as you set these up! I know how Bones is feeling right now
October 27th, 2023
