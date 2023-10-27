Previous
Bonetober Year 10 by lesip
Bonetober Year 10

The trees say October but the weather feels like July.
Bones is happy to get a little pool time in before the temps get over their hot flash.

Happy Flamingo Friday
Leslie

katy ace
LOL I wish I lived in your neighborhood! IT must be a hoot to watch the neighbors as you set these up! I know how Bones is feeling right now
October 27th, 2023  
