Printed

There's a company called Resnap that will make a book with the pictures you post on facebook. You just give them the dates and they grab all the pictures and place them in a book. You can just order and you're done or you can change the layout on the pages and delete any pictures you might not want in the book. I choose to edit their work and love the final product. I found a 50% off and free shipping coupon which made it a bargain. I'm not sure how many photos are in the book but it's 120 pages with multiple photos on most of the pages. A few of my favorites take up a whole page. I love how easy they make it since I'm not the most organized person. I wish 365 had something that would do this with my yearly albums. I didn't realize I choose our anniversary pictures that I took for both my books. I better start thinking up something for 2020. LOL



Oh, the book is in color but when I happened to try b&w for this it just felt right.