Spring Has Sprung

Before they possibly shutdown the city and the subways I headed out for some much needed fresh air and time away from the news. I did pack sanitizer and tried to keep my hands to myself. Holding my camera gave my hands something to do. The saucer magnolia trees were in full bloom, well maybe a little passed but beautiful. It was a gorgeous day during these very scary times as the coronavirus takes hold in our area.



Covering over four acres, the Enid A. Haupt Garden is situated between the Smithsonian Castle and Independence Avenue and has provided a welcomed respite for Smithsonian visitors since it opened in 1987 as part of the redesigned Castle quadrangle.