Let's Go Bear Hunting

Tiny was excited to join the Bear Hunt. According to social media posts, it’s based off the “Going on a Bear Hunt” book. So many are out walking because what else can you do during this covid19 pandemic of social distancing and please stay at home times. It adds a little fun to the walk for the kids and parents alike. Tiny jumped at the chance to hopefully brighten someones day. Be on the lookout and you may see a bear or two......