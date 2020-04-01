Previous
Hello April by lesip
70 / 365

Hello April

Lucky to have this sight right across the street. Boy is it getting big.

Nothing personal April but can we just skip to June ....

1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Leslie

Lesley Chisholm ace
All these blossoms are gorgeous! We still have snow on the ground and no signs of Spring yet :(
April 2nd, 2020  
katy ace
How pretty!
April 2nd, 2020  
Leslie ace
@grammyn how are things going out your way?
April 2nd, 2020  
katy ace
@lesip going. Probably the same as for you. I am not noticing much difference because I was spending so much time at the books and computer that it is pretty much the same for me. I used to not have to cook all the time because he would take me out to eat somewhere fast so l have to do that after a day of studying but other than that life is about the same here.I live a boring life!!!

When you box arrives know that the contents were packed pre- Covid so all you need to worry about is the exterior ♥
April 2nd, 2020  
Mallory ace
Beautiful.
April 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Wonderful - amongst all the turmoil on this earth - the resurrection of spring is a welcome site :)
April 2nd, 2020  
