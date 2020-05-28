Previous
Safer At Home Hon by lesip
125 / 365

Safer At Home Hon

In Maryland right now the electronic signs across the highway say "Safer at Home Hon Wear a Mask Save Lives" . A couple weeks ago they said "Stay at Home Essential Travel Only". We are moving forward ....
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography.
Photo Details

