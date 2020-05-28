Sign up
Safer At Home Hon
In Maryland right now the electronic signs across the highway say "Safer at Home Hon Wear a Mask Save Lives" . A couple weeks ago they said "Stay at Home Essential Travel Only". We are moving forward ....
28th May 2020
28th May 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3572
photos
201
followers
99
following
Tags
couple
,
nest
,
osprey
,
probably eggs
