Just Me, My Crystal And The Sunset

While today's adventure started with the fob to Big Red not working and discovering he was TOTALLY dead. (What was he trying to tell me?) Long story short I was saved from dealing with USAA by my wonderful brother in law Charlie who lives close by. He cleaned a corroded battery terminal and while the jump didn't work his battery charger did. HURRAYS Thank you Thank you Charlie for turning my frown upside down. Oh and I turned the crystal ball upside down because I could ....