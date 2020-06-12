Previous
Day Trippin by lesip
Day Trippin

Got some fresh air walking around Historic Ellicott City today. Easily social distanced and didn't go into any shops. Looked like most had a limit of 3 shoppers inside at a time. Lots of outdoor dining available. Have been wanting to see the changes since Gordon Ramsey's visit. A hundred year flood happens here twice in the span of one year and then the covid pandemic. The saying "Ellicott City Strong" has true meaning here. I hope to return and visit inside the shops when life goes back to normal.
Leslie

@lesip
