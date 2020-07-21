Previous
Next
Ride Like The Wind by lesip
174 / 365

Ride Like The Wind

Another from Saturdays rodeo. They take a break from bull riding and have barrel racing. I slowed the shutter and tried some panning for a couple of the riders as they cleared the last barrel and made a beeline for the finish. Fastest time wins.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise