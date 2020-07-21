Sign up
Ride Like The Wind
Another from Saturdays rodeo. They take a break from bull riding and have barrel racing. I slowed the shutter and tried some panning for a couple of the riders as they cleared the last barrel and made a beeline for the finish. Fastest time wins.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Leslie
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Tags
horse
,
race
,
rodeo
,
panning
,
cowgirl
