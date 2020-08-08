Previous
Next
We Had A Visitor by lesip
191 / 365

We Had A Visitor

Our 4 caterpillars are now chrysalis. As we wait on their transformation we enjoyed this monarch visiting the milkweed.
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!! I’ve been fortunate to see them the entire year in Florida.
August 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise