Be The Sunflower
Butler's did an amazing job with their sunflower field . They set up props EVERYWHERE but you know me, I brought my own...LOL
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3648
photos
196
followers
98
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
12th August 2020 9:20am
selfie
sign-board
sunflower-field
faceless-selfie
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love it
August 16th, 2020
