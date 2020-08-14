Practice Makes Perfect

Today was the rehearsal for this weekends air show at the beach. WHAT ???? I know right !!!! Hello ... Pandemic Calling.. LOL Although I arrived early this morning to rain here the skies cleared and it was just beautiful. I spent the day on 39 street photographing and catching up with a fellow photographer and friend. 39th is just about at the end of their run. It was easy the social distance from this spot but a lot of the action is happening a good distance away. Will I try and get closer this weekend ... Time will tell . Dam pandemic !!!! Yes, this is why the U.S.A. is still losing to co-vid. Having events that draw big crowds....IMO

I backed myself up to the dunes so no ones closer than 50 feet from me except my girlfriend and even though it looks like these sunbathers look close it's the compression of the lens. They really are further apart then they look.