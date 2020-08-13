Previous
Leftie's Unite by lesip
Leftie’s Unite

Today’s photo brought to you by Left-Handed Day. Thankful to be born in a time where I wasn’t forced to be a rightie. That would have just been wrong.
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Leslie

@lesip
Leslie
PhotoCrazy ace
Lol! My wife would agree!!
August 14th, 2020  
Kaylynn
I’ve never heard this motto- I’ve always heard “lefties are the only ones in their right minds” I should know - I’m a leftie too.
August 14th, 2020  
