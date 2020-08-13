Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
196 / 365
Leftie’s Unite
Today’s photo brought to you by Left-Handed Day. Thankful to be born in a time where I wasn’t forced to be a rightie. That would have just been wrong.
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3646
photos
197
followers
97
following
53% complete
View this month »
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Year 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cheers
,
selfie
,
lefty
,
“faceless
,
selfie”
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lol! My wife would agree!!
August 14th, 2020
Kaylynn
I’ve never heard this motto- I’ve always heard “lefties are the only ones in their right minds” I should know - I’m a leftie too.
August 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close