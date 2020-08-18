Looking For The Milky Way

As we watch the clouds really roll in and lightning in the distant behind us I just can't help myself from asking the group " Do you mind if I get a selfie" before we move on. LOL Carol our instructor said fine you just need to stay still for 20 seconds. Got ya, this isn't my first rodeo but it was my first 20 second selfie. Don't move, don't move I'm sure they'll yell when it's time. (Are we there yet) I walked out and stood while the group yelled turn a little left . No your other left. Yes, I've always have a left/right problem. While I thought I wanted to face the ocean I was wrong and looking up at the stars is perfect. Thanks Carol for triggering my camera and making me look at the stars.