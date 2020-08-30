Sign up
Previous
Next
213 / 365
It's A Little Corny
I'm a pepper damm@t ..... When you cut a pepper for pizza and Jimmy Durante appears 🙂 He refuses to wear a mask ...LOL
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
5
3
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3663
photos
196
followers
98
following
eyes
,
face
,
fun
,
pepper
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Creative and fun shot. Fantastic composition.
August 31st, 2020
Linda
Excellent!
August 31st, 2020
katy
ace
FAV. Absolutely love it! I love the way your mind works
August 31st, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Lol
August 31st, 2020
Jenn
ace
Hilarious!
August 31st, 2020
