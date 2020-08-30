Previous
It's A Little Corny by lesip
It's A Little Corny

I'm a pepper damm@t ..... When you cut a pepper for pizza and Jimmy Durante appears 🙂 He refuses to wear a mask ...LOL
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Leslie

@lesip
Esther Rosenberg ace
Creative and fun shot. Fantastic composition.
August 31st, 2020  
Linda
Excellent!
August 31st, 2020  
katy ace
FAV. Absolutely love it! I love the way your mind works
August 31st, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Lol
August 31st, 2020  
Jenn ace
Hilarious!
August 31st, 2020  
