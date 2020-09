Oh, What A Tangled Web We Weave

This morning walk stopped right at the end of our driveway (7 am yawn) as I spy this spider web just glowing in the sunlight. Back in I go to get the camera. Probably 5 minutes to try and find a good composition and POV (that's my story and I'm sticking to it, don't ask Bob) before putting the camera back in the house. Sometimes the walk just has to wait.



Would you rather be the spider or the fly? Me I can't imagine being either...LOL