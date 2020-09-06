Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
219 / 365
As Summer Fades
Happy Labor Day here in the United States. Color is wonderful but sometimes you need to see things in b&w......
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
3670
photos
196
followers
98
following
60% complete
View this month »
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Latest from all albums
213
214
215
216
920
217
218
219
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 9
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st September 2020 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
yard
,
black-eyed susans
Diana
ace
Not a b/w fan and seldom fav one, this just looks gorgeous.
September 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close